you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | 19,000 BS-IV trucks and buses lying unsold

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand more about the unsold inventory of BS-IV commercial vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Truck and bus manufacturers have just under six weeks to sell their existing inventory of BS-IV vehicles, ahead of the transition to BS-VI compliant vehicles. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra could struggle to do so as demand for commercial vehicles remains low.

Dealerships have approximately 19,000 trucks that would soon be outdated. The collective value of the inventory is estimated at Rs 2,700 crore.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand more about the unsold inventory.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Auto #BS-IV norms #BS-VI norms #video

