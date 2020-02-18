Reporter's Take | 19,000 BS-IV trucks and buses lying unsold

Truck and bus manufacturers have just under six weeks to sell their existing inventory of BS-IV vehicles, ahead of the transition to BS-VI compliant vehicles. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra could struggle to do so as demand for commercial vehicles remains low.

Dealerships have approximately 19,000 trucks that would soon be outdated. The collective value of the inventory is estimated at Rs 2,700 crore.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand more about the unsold inventory.