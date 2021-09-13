MARKET NEWS

Mahindra offers heavy discounts on SUVs with up to Rs 2,60,000 on XUV500 variants; Check details here

On its XUV500 W11 variant, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 1,90,000 along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 13,514..

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
The Mahindra XUV500 (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering discounts and benefits on several of its best-selling SUVs for September. Ahead of XUV700's official launch, the company has announced huge offers on the XUV500.

Mahindra's smallest SUV, the Mahindra XUV300 has received an extensive range of benefits. On select XUV300 petrol and diesel variants, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, accessories worth Rs 5,000, an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

With that Mahindra is offering a corporate discount up to ₹4,000 and free accessories offer worth up to ₹15,000 on its Mahindra Scorpio SUV S5 variant.

The carmaker is offering massive discounts and benefits for customers looking to buy its Mahindra XUV500. On its XUV500 W11 variant the company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 1,90,000 along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 13,514.

If you opt for an exchange, you can get additional bonus of up to Rs 50,000. With that the company will also provide accessories worth Rs 20,000.

Close

While on its select XUV500 W7 and W9 variants Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 1.29 lakh on offer. There is a corporate discount of up to Rs 6,500 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. The company is offering upto Rs 20,000 worth of accessories.

All benefits and discount offers have been listed on the company's official website and will be applicable till September 30.
Tags: #Mahindra XUV500 #SUV #XUV700
first published: Sep 13, 2021 07:04 pm

