Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Technologies to accelerate digital transformation

The partnership is said to be a key driver of JLR's fully connected, digital industrial strategy

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced its partnership with tech-solutions company Tata Technologies on March 14 to accelerate digital transformation of Jaguar's industrial operations.

The automobile company said in a release the collaboration will enable it to deliver its luxury vehicles and experiences faster, using advanced digital technologies. The partnership is said to be a key driver of JLR's fully connected, digital industrial strategy.

As a part of the partnership, Tata Technologies will implement cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions.

Earlier in February, JLR recorded total sales of 1,670 units in the UK, 33 percent higher as against 1,253 units sold year-ago.

JLR’s margins are expected to improve by FY24 and drive a significant reduction in Tata Motors’ debt levels, according to global financial services provider Nomura.

Analysts said that JLR’s margins will improve to 14.1 per cent in FY24 from 10.3 per cent in FY23 and will be the key driver for the auto major’s debt to fall by 60 per cent by FY25. The analysts expect Tata Motors’ debt to fall to Rs 230 billion (Rs 60 per share) in FY25 from Rs 575 billion (Rs 150 per share) currently.

JLR volumes are expected to rise marginally by 2 per cent to 367,000 units in FY23 and then jump by 28 per cent to 4,70,000 units in FY24.

