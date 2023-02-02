Hero MotoCorp, Honda two-wheeler sales start on negative note in 2023

India’s top two-wheeler makers posted lower sales from a year earlier in the first month of 2023 amid expectations by experts of robust growth in the auto sector sales across categories, barring scooters and motorcycles.
While domestic demand is yet to grow beyond 2019 pre-pandemic levels, bearish sentiment in the rural market is dissuading consumers from two-wheeler purchases. Exports, too, were hit by the devaluation of currencies of importing countries.
Hero MotoCorp’s total dispatches to dealerships fell 6.3 percent to 356,690 units in January as weak motorcycle sales and exports weighed on sales. It sold 380,476 units in the same month last year.
“The company expects demand to build up in the festive and marriage season in the latter part of the month, post the commencement of the auspicious period,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.