automobile Auto news round-up | New car launches from Hyundai, Volvo, Toyota & what’s in the state EV policies for you In this week’s “The Drive Report”, we get you the main highlights from the car world this month - new car launches, EV policies and their impact on end consumers. Parth Charan highlights some of the big SUV names like Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The video also highlights the impact of new EV policies announced by Haryana & Chhattisgarh.