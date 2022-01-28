MARKET NEWS

    Aurangabad plans to purchase 250 EV four-wheelers by March-end

    Aurangabad earlier purchased Mercedes luxury cars in bulk. Now, the city is set to purchase 250 electric vehicles in the first phase of the 'Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (EV)'.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    The Marathwada Auto Cluster has launched the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (EV) with the help of people's participation. Through this initiative, Aurangabad is set to purchase 250 electric four-wheelers by the end of March 2022. So far, the documentation of around 150 four-wheelers is completed, Marathwada Auto Cluster Chairman Munish Sharma told reporters on Friday.

    A joint press meet of Sharma, CII office-bearer Prasad Kokil and Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) former president Ashish Garde took place on Friday at the Marathwada Auto Cluster of Waluj. Aurangabad earlier purchased Mercedes luxury cars in bulk. Now, the city is set to purchase 250 electric vehicles in the first phase of the 'Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (EV)'.

    ALSO READ: Budget 2022 should take a long-term view for the EV sector

    The further steps will be the purchase of 500 EV three-wheelers (loading and passenger), 1,000 two-wheelers and 50 buses. These will be brought in Aurangabad and parts of the Marathwada region, CMIA former chairman Ashish Garde said. 'Aurangabad is already known for its industrial strength. Now, to contribute towards the environment, the city has decided to undertake Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (EV).

    "As a beginning, people working in different verticals will come together to purchase 250 electric four-wheelers by March-end this year. So far, we have finished the initial formalities of nearly 150 cars of their choice," Sharma said. Sharma said that for tier-II cities like Aurangabad, it may take little time to have EV charging infrastructure. "But if we undertake such impactful activity, the infrastructure can come up with pace due to the available electric vehicle number here."

    "Through this mission, we have approached the concerned agencies for prices, special service, insurance and interest rates, loan-related benefits. This is a step undertaken through collective wisdom. This step is a promise to give clean water, air and soil to further generations," Kokil said. Through this initiative, EVs are made available for the test drive at seven locations in Aurangabad city, Ashish Garde said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aurangabad #EV four-wheelers #Marathwada Auto Cluster
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:49 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.