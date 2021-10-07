25,000 Mahindra XUV700 booked in 'less than an hour'; bookings to resume on Oct 8

A total of 25,000 Mahindra XUV700 were booked in less than an hour on October 7, automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd said. The number is equivalent to nearly six months of production depending upon the variant, the company claimed.

"We opened bookings at 10 am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact thrilled that we have received 25,000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M.

The bookings will resume at 10 am on October 8 for the next 25,000 units of XUV700. The prices would be raised by Rs 50,000 across the range.

While the ex-showroom price, earlier today, was Rs 11.99 lakh for the five-seater basic model (petrol), the rate would be increased to Rs 12.49 lakh on October 8.

After the next slot of 25,000 XUV700 is booked, the prices would be further revised by Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Mahindra & Mahindra adds two new variants to premium SUV XUV700

The SUV's advanced version - AX7 luxury (diesel, manual), is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh.

According to M&M, XUV700 has generated over 2.6 lakh enquiries since its name revealed on social media. It further claimed that its videos have received 222 million gross views, and its website page has received 6.48 million visitors.