Karnataka Elections: For criminals craving respectability, transition to politics is quite a natural progression

Ex-top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP. (Source: ANI)

The seventies and early eighties marked the peak of the underworld in Bengaluru. Just as memories of those black days had begun to fade, irony died a thousand deaths when supporters of a notorious history sheeter staged a protest the other day against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for granting the ticket to a former police commissioner, instead of their own boss.

Gangster Vs Ex-Top Cop

The gangster, Silent Sunil, was an aspirant from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru from where former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has now been fielded. Nicknamed “Silent” because he committed most of his crimes without much ado and left no clues behind, Sunil’s most audacious act was the murder of another rowdy Bekkina Kannu (cat eyes) Rajendra in a hotel in full public view, for which he served a jail sentence.

Said to be the favourite hitman of the underworld, Sunil was in the news recently after he participated in a function with senior BJP leaders, though he was listed as absconding on police records. But what is most appalling, or rather humorous, is a rowdy sheeter against whom the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) had been invoked even as he faces charges of theft, extortion and kidnapping, has the audacity to claim equivalence with a retired police officer who has fought crime for over three decades.

BJP’s “Congress-isation”

While earlier the Congress was accused of harbouring and nurturing rowdies, of late the BJP seems to be cozying up to the underworld. Recently, the party had to face a huge embarrassment when a gangster Mallikarjun alias Fighter Ravi, a contender for a BJP ticket, was drafted to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helipad during his recent visit to the state.

Another proclaimed offender and political fixer, Santro Ravi who was arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape went on record that he was close to the BJP top brass, leaving the party red-faced. While Silent Sunil and Santro Ravi were denied tickets, another rowdy sheeter Manikantha Rathod who has over 30 criminal cases pending against him has been fielded in Chittapur.

Interestingly, a record number of 7,381 criminals were removed from the rowdy sheeter list in January and February this year. Not a surprise since rowdies are enlisted by all parties during the polls to carry out various electoral malpractices.

The Seventies And Eighties

The underworld took deep roots in Bengaluru when D Devaraj Urs of Congress was the Chief Minister between 1973-80 with his son-in-law MD Nataraj controlling the mafia through his henchman MP Jayaraj, who is considered the first big don of Karnataka.

Basically a wrestler, Jayaraj who had unbridled access to Urs, ran a newspaper called ‘Garibi Hatao’ and also headed the Bengaluru unit of Indira Brigade formed by Nataraj. Positioned as the youth wing of the Congress, the brigade was actually a smokescreen for a motley group of gangsters involved in intimidation of political rivals, extortion, gambling and other vices.

Jayaraj’s clout as Bengaluru’s undisputed don would soon see a decline when he was incarcerated for ten years after he attempted to murder another don in the court premises. While two other rowdies Kotwal Ramachandra and Oil Kumar would take his place, there would be a change of government in January 1983 with Ramakrishna Hegde of Janata Party becoming the Chief Minister. Hegde empowered the police and over the years, many dons would either be eliminated through encounters or by rival gangs.

Political Patronage Revives?

In 1986, Kotwal was killed by Agni Sridhar, Bachchan and others, under instructions from Jayaraj. In 1989, Jayaraj himself would be shot dead by Muthappa Rai’s gang. Rai who was involved in several cases of murder and extortion would flee to Dubai only to return later and get acquitted in most cases with some liberal help from politicians and friendly police officers. Both Rai and Agni Sridhar “reformed” and started non-profit organisations. The story of Bengaluru’s underworld is well documented not only by police officers, but also by the dons themselves through books and movies.

Somewhere in between, Janata Dal (S) gave a ticket to Bengaluru’s only woman rowdy sheeter, Marimuthu, popularly called hooch queen, to contest the corporation elections. About 230 people had died after consuming illicit liquor allegedly supplied by her. She was, however, acquitted in the case.

While many other rowdies have played their part over the years, the manner in which they are once again becoming emboldened due to increased political patronage, only gives rise to apprehension that the state may be quickly slipping back to the rowdy raj of the bygone days,

Gautham Machaiah is a senior journalist and political commentator based in Bengaluru. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.