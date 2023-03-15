Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai says Congress unlikely to come to power to fulfill poll promises

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took aim at the election guarantees made by the Congress party on March 15 ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. He criticised the opposition party's promises, deeming them "non-implementable" and suggesting that it is unlikely that Congress will be able to come to power and fulfill their commitments.

Taking a dig at the Congress' poll guarantees, Bommai said, "They do not have a guarantee about themselves, so they are giving guarantee cards. What should people do with it? Make pickles?"

"They (Congress) will not come to power and they (the promises) will not be implemented," he added.

Bommai's comments came amidst reports of internal competition among BJP ticket aspirants in various constituencies. However, he downplayed these concerns, arguing that it is natural for a confident party to have multiple candidates vying for positions, and expressed faith in the BJP's leadership to manage the situation effectively.

"There will be competition in a party that will win, so there is competition naturally (in the BJP)," Bommai said in response to a question.

He further said the BJP with its leadership is capable of managing the situation. "To whomever the high command gives the ticket, everyone will support and ensure that the party wins with an absolute majority," he added.

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, which will go to polls by May.

There are several new aspirants in many of the constituencies along with the old guard, and the party will have to strike a balance between them, party sources said, adding that winnability will be the criteria, and surveys may be considered while deciding on candidates.

Noting that several central leaders, including Chief Ministers of other states, were visiting Karnataka to campaign in favour of the BJP in various parts of the state, the Chief Minister said the party's organisation was strong.

Pointing to the various election-related activities of the party, such as the booth-level 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatre' and the beneficiaries' rally, among others, he said, "Activities are ongoing in almost all the constituencies. It has enthused workers, and we are confident about getting an absolute majority."

The Congress has already announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

There are 5.21 crore registered voters, including 2.59 crore women, in Karnataka. As per the Election Commission, the voter list includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 transgender voters, and 9.17 lakh first-time voters.