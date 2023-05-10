Karnataka Elections 2023: Change of guard at Shikaripura, home turf of BJP stalwart Yediyurappa

Shikaripura is without Yediyurappa in the fray for the first time in four decades

The Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for generation-next in Karnataka’s Shikaripura assembly constituency, a party bastion dominated by BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister and a stalwart in the southern state.

The octogenarian, after announcing his retirement from electoral politics, ensured the baton was passed on to his son BY Vijayendra, vice president of the party's state unit, who made his debut in electoral politics from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district in the May 10 assembly elections.

The high-profile constituency is without Yediyurappa in the fray for the first time in four decades. Shikaripura is the only assembly segment in Karnataka that the BJP has won consistently. Since its formation in 1980, the BJP has lost the constituency only twice.

The first time was in 1999, when Yediyurappa lost to a Congress candidate, even after getting 45.38 percent of the votes. The second time was in 2013, when Yediyurappa rebelled and floated the Karnataka Jantha Paksha (KJP).

Vijayendra is pitted against Congress candidate Goni Malatesh, who lost to Yediyurappa in 2018 by over 35,000 votes.

According to data from the Karnataka Election Information System, the constituency has 184,941 eligible voters, of which 93,983 are male and 90,958 are female.

While the BJP has been victorious in this constituency, winning the seat this time around may not be quite as easy. Shikaripura is dominated by people from the Lingayat community, followed by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.

The Banjara community, which forms the biggest chunk among the Scheduled Castes, has supported the BJP for a long time. However, Yediyurappa faced protests from the community and stones were thrown at his residence after the Basavaraj Bommai government implemented internal reservation for Scheduled Castes with a cap of 4.5 percent for the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha and Korama communities.

Following this, it remains to be seen whether they will support the saffron party. On the other hand, Lingayat voters, who account for 20 percent of the total, have strong faith in the father-son duo. Vijayendra, on his electoral debut, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a comprehensive victory and has campaigned aggressively in the region.