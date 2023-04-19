English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

    Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

    PTI
    April 19, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST
    Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

    Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

    B Y Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

    Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

    Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother B Y Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present.

    Yediyurappa has already retired from electoral politics.

    The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

    PTI
    Tags: #Karnataka elections #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka polls
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 12:30 pm