Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: 113 needed for win, will exit polls get it right?

May 13, 2023 / 05:35 AM IST

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The counting of votes to Karnataka Assembly elections starts at 8 am across 36 centres. Karnataka saw a good turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10, with most exit predicting a narrow victory for Congress.

Saturday's winner needs 113 seats in the 224-member assembly to form government. The first trends are expected to be out by 9 am. The final picture should be in by noon.

Seats to watch out for:

-- Varuna- Siddaramaiah