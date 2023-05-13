Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: 113 needed for win, will exit polls get it right?

This seat will see former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former BJP minister CP Yogeshwar, who has previously run for this seat, clash. Congress' pick is Gangadhar S. This seat is a JD (S) bastion
Karnataka Election Results 2023: The counting of votes to Karnataka Assembly elections starts at 8 am across 36 centres. Karnataka saw a good turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10, with most exit predicting a narrow victory for Congress.
Saturday's winner needs 113 seats in the 224-member assembly to form government. The first trends are expected to be out by 9 am. The final picture should be in by noon.
Seats to watch out for:
-- Varuna- Siddaramaiah
While the BJP, riding on an intensive campaign by PM Modi, is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985, the Congress is hoping for a much-needed momentum to position itself as the key player in the 2024 elections. With most exit polls predicting a hung Assembly, the JD(S) remains poised to play kingmaker in the state.
This seat will see former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former BJP minister CP Yogeshwar, who has previously run for this seat, clash. Congress' pick is Gangadhar S. This seat is a JD (S) bastion
You can all the latest updates on early trends, reactions from political leaders, and the latest counts on moneycontrol.com. We will be bringing to you detailed reports and analyses of the Assembly election results by reporters, political experts, and leaders
It started in Himachal, it was extended to Karnataka. The Congress kept its poll focus only on local issues. From free bus rides for women to money into the accounts of women and jobs, the Congress feels this will be the winning formula.
The seat will see a high-profile fight between BJP's Revenue Minister R. Ashok and KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar. Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has held this seat since 2008.
The Congress strongman is pitted against V. Somanna of the BJP, and Dr. Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S). Siddaramaiah is hopeful of keeping his winning run on in this seat since 2008.
Karnataka election results live: It's going to be a close race in Shiggaon
Shiggaon will be a photo finish between CM Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The odds are stacked in favour of Bommai in Shiggaon, where he is seeking re-election for the fourth time, according to reports.
-- Shettar, a former CM, joined Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP
-- He belongs to the Lingayat community, a key player in state elections
-- Born in 1955 at Kerur village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, Shettar was anactive member of the ABVP and the RSS
-- Since 2008, Shettar has been representing the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.
According to unconfirmed news reports, Siddaramaiah seems ahead in the numbers game compared to Shivakumar or any other leader, including Congress national president Kharge for the state top post
If you go by the exit polls Congress seems to have bettered its performance in Bengaluru, Old Mysuru and North Karnataka regions. While the BJP has taken a hit in all these areas, the biggest loser is the JD(S).
-- Won Kanakapura seat in the 1996 general elections. This seat was represented by his father HD Deve Gowda
-- Elected to the assembly for the first time in 2004 from Ramanagara
-- Was CM twice, between February 2006 and October 2007, and from May 2018 to July 2019.
-- Quit as CM in July 2019 after his coalition government lost trust vote.
-- Kumaraswamy says the 2028 election will be his last assembly election
Both Congress and BJP have rubbished the exit poll results, saying the numbers were far from the reality. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar insisted his party will get a minimum of 141 seats. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the exit polls can’t be 100 percent correct. His confidence level in forming the government before and after the polls remains the same.
There are 22 Assembly seats in Karnataka that BJP has won consistently over the last three Assembly elections. There are 27 such seats for Congress and 10 for Janata Dal (Secular)