Karnataka Elections 2023: 12 sitting ministers of BJP govt lose seats

At least 12 ministers of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led government lost their seats in the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023, as per the results declared by the Election Commission of India on May 13.

Govind Karjol from Mudhol, B Sreeralumu from Bellary, V Somanna from Chamarajanagar, J C Madhu Swamy from Chikkanayakanahalli, Nirani Muragesh Rudrappa from Bigli, Chnadrakant B Patil from Gulbarga Uttar, Dr K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur, MTB Nagaraj of Hosakote, Narayangowda of Krishnarajpet, BC Nagesh from Tiptur, and Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa from Navalgund lost from their respective constituencies.

On the other hand, Basavaraj Bommai won to retain his seat for the fourth time and Araga Jnanendra also won from Tirthahalli. Alongside, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN from Malleshwaram, CC Patil from Nargund, Prabhu B Chavan from Aurad, ST Somashekar from Chmarajpet, K Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout, Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb from Nippani, V Sunil Kumar from Karkal, Munirathna from Rajarajeshwarinagar and Arabail Hebbar Shivaram from Yellapur won from their respective constituencies.

As per the Election Commission of India, the Indian National Congress (INC) garnered victory in most constituencies by winning 108 constituencies so far and is still leading in 28 more seats. BJP on the other hand has registered win in 50 constituencies and is leading in 14.