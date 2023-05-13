English
    EC orders recounting of postal ballots in Jayanagar where Congress, BJP are neck and neck

    Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading by 294 votes as she secured 57,591 votes and Ramamurthy 57,297 after counting.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
    Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)

    The Election Commission ordered recounting of postal ballots in Jayanagar constituency in the city where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is in close contest with BJP's C K Ramamurthy.

    Reddy was leading by 294 votes as she secured 57,591 votes and Ramamurthy 57,297 after counting.

    An EC official said the recounting of postal ballots was ordered following an appeal by Ramamurthy.

    Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party working president Ramalinga Reddy among other office bearers staged a demonstration in protest against the electoral body's order.

    Of the total 224 seats in Karnataka, Jayanagar is the only segment where the result has not yet come out.

    first published: May 13, 2023 11:13 pm