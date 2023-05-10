English
    BJP will win Karnataka elections with record number of seats, asserts CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power with an outright majority.

    Speaking to reporters here after casting his vote at a government school in Haveri district, Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon segment for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin.

    "So is the BJP, which is going to win with a record number of seats. Comfortable majority will be there," he said.

    On whether he is confident of being retained as Chief Minister, Bommai said that question would be addressed by the legislature party and the BJP Parliamentary Board after the elections.

    "I will be able to answer that question after (May) 13th (day of counting of votes)," he remarked.

    By voting today, the Chief Minister said he has done his duty towards democracy and it's a privilege to exercise his franchise in his home constituency.

    "Please vote for the success of democracy; vote for development of Karnataka," Bommai said in an appeal to the people.

    He said the election is about the development agenda of the BJP versus the "negative and sinister campaign" that the Congress tried to run, adding that the people are always "positive-oriented" and vote for the party for development.

    Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The results will be declared on May 13.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
