China, of course, commands the largest army in the region, with a ground force of over 1.6 million personnel. In addition to this, China has three naval fleets -- the North Sea Fleet, which has around 50 ships, the East Sea Fleet, which has around 60 ships, and the South Sea Fleet, which has around 82 ships, including the large aircraft carrier Liaoning, which carries 40 aircraft. The Chinese airforce is also one of the strongest in the world, consisting of over 1,300 fighter aircraft, and 11 airborne early warning planes.
Sep 06, 03:41 PM (IST)
Another major power in the region is Japan, which has an army of around 150,000 active personnel and a naval fleet of 124 ships, including 4 helicopter carriers, 26 destroyers, 10 frigates, and 18 attack submarines. In addition to this, the Japanese Airforce operates 373 fighter aircraft.
Sep 06, 03:37 PM (IST)
The South Korean army, which is also one of the largest in the world, has 625,000 active personnel serving in its armed forces, with around 425,000 of them being in the army. As of 2016, it also had around 70,000 active navy personnel and a fleet of around 170 commissioned ships, including 10 submarines and 10 amphibious warfare ships.
Sep 06, 03:33 PM (IST)
With all the talk about a possible outbreak of war in the Korean Peninsula, everyone has been wondering which countries will be involved in the war and how well are those countries armed. Well, as of 2012, the North Korean army had 1.1 million actively serving personnel, making it the fourth largest active army in the world. It has also worked hard over the last few years to increase its stockpile of weapons and according to a Pentagon estimate, currently has over 60 intercontinental ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear warheads.
Sep 06, 03:24 PM (IST)
Amid talks of a rapid escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula, China has now become the latest in a list of countries that have tested their own missile defence systems. A unit of the Chinese Airforce on Tuesday shot down missiles from a "surprise attack" in a drill conducted over the waters near North Korea.
Sep 06, 02:59 PM (IST)
When asked by South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to support the decision of cutting off oil supply to North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to so. "I am concerned cutting off oil supplies to North Korea may cause damage to people in hospitals or other ordinary citizens," Putin said.
Sep 06, 02:08 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin also said that the North Korea situation may be "impossible" to resolve. It is too dangerous to assume that North Korea is bluffing about its missile being able to reach US mainland, as recent studies of the test conducted and the shots fired have revealed that the claims may be legit.
Sep 06, 01:44 PM (IST)
However, in the joint press conference with South Korea's Moon Jae-in, the Russian President did acknowledge that North Korea possessing nuclear weapons was simply not acceptable. This comes a day after Putin said that North Korea would rather "eat grass" than give up its nuclear weapons.
Sep 06, 01:40 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for talks with North Korea, saying sanctions are not a solution to North Korea developing their nuclear firepower. The President was speaking after the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, who had earlier urged Putin to support stronger sanctions against North Korea.
Sep 06, 01:37 PM (IST)
Talking to The Washington Post, Narang, along with Joel Wit and John Delury, gave suggestions about how to best handle the conflict with North Korea in an effective manner. Interestingly, none of their suggestions involved use of military means. Read it here.
highlights
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.
