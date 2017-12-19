Advance bookings for Tiger Zinda Hai hint at Rs 30 cr revenue on day 1, many theatres see houseful sign

The much awaited film of 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will hit theatres on December 22. Advance bookings for the film hint at a strong opening. Movie buffs have come out in huge numbers to book tickets in advance, since bookings opened Sunday.

Some theatres in Delhi saw huge rush outside cinema halls as tickets for the first day were sold quickly. Along with multiplexes, many single screen theatres opened their ticket counters on Sunday for Tiger Zinda Hai.

The trend for the film looks positive as many shows became houseful soon after bookings opened. Advance bookings for a film signals at the potential of a movie. And in case of Tiger Zinda Hai these early ticket sales may lead to a record breaking start.

Although the film has begun on a positive note, it will gain momentum on Wednesday and Thursday which is the usual period for advance bookings. According to a Box Office India report, Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 more than doubled its advance bookings.

For Tiger Zinda Hai, the target will be to be among top five films this year to score well in advance bookings. If it fails to do that then the film’s first day performance will be impacted. Previous releases like Tubelight and Raees failed to hit the top five.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be playing on 4,000 screens and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh exuded confidence in the film saying well begun is half done in terms of advance bookings.

A lot is riding on this latest offering of Salman Khan after the dismal performance of his previous film this year, Tubelight that had released on Eid holiday but couldn’t live up to the Salman magic.

Budgeted at Rs 175 crore, the film is expected to collect Rs 30-32 crore on day one which is 60 percent more than Tubelight that amassed Rs 20.55 crore. In the opening weekend, Tiger Zinda Hai could rake in around Rs 100 crore if word of mouth is good. And the business could drop to Rs 60-65 crore if word of mouth is not as expected.

With this latest film, Salman Khan is targeting another holiday period and this could spell good news for the film as this is a first major release post Golmaal Again.

The film industry too expects this Hindi film to rake in big numbers after a series of flops the sector saw this year.