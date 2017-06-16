Rape victim files lawsuit against Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, 2 others

Moneycontrol News

Ride-hailing firm Uber is facing legal trouble as a rape victim has filed a lawsuit against the company.

The woman identified as Jane Doe, a resident of Texas, is suing three current and former executives including chief executive officer Travis Kalanick. The other two former Uber executives accused of mishandling are Emil Michael and Eric Alexander, reports The NewYork Times.

In the lawsuit, Doe has blamed the Uber officials for intrusion into private affairs, public disclosure of private facts and defamation. She also said that the executives believed her rape, in 2014, may have been part of a conspiracy hatched by a competing taxi company.

“Rape denial is just another form of the toxic gender discrimination that is endemic at Uber and ingrained in its culture,” said Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Ms. Doe, who filed the suit in federal court in the Northern District of California.

The incident had taken place in India's capital New Delhi in 2014 when Doe had requested for an Uber and was picked up by driver Shiv Kumar Yadav.

According to police reports, Yadav had changed the route and switched off his cellphone to leave no traces. He is now serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Alexander, Kalanick and Michael were in possession of the medical records of Jane Doe. And, because of this they could come up with the fictitious story about a rival ride-sharing company being involved in Doe's rape account.