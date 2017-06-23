App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 23, 2017 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISRO PSLV-C38 launched: What is Cartosat-2 Series satellite?

ISRO's Cartosat-2 satellite launches today from Sriharikota base it will capture high-resolution and panoramic pictures of the earth

ISRO PSLV-C38 launched: What is Cartosat-2 Series satellite?

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its second satellite carrier of the month at 9:30 am today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The PSLV-C38 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) carries 30 co-passenger satellites - 29 are from 14 countries around the world along with Cartosat-2 Series satellite.

What will Cartosat-2 Series satellite do?

Following the same pattern of launching the PSLV series for the fifth time, the Cartosat-2 series satellite will capture high-resolution and panoramic pictures of the earth. This satellite is remote-controlled and weighs 712 kgs.

What's in it for us?

The satellite will capture pictures of the earth which will help in drawing and updating maps. It's imagery quality will help capture the manmade and urban-rural development. As in, the satellite would even capture India's road network, water distribution, etc. It would help in geographically updating the maps which we currently use.

Why is it important?

The PSLV-C38 is carrying 29 nano satellites from 14 countries. Among the 14 countries, super-power economies such as the United States of America have 2 co-passenger assigned to the satellite carrier.

It would help ISRO widening commercially making it viable for more space missions and eminent in the market. The launch is a part of a contract between Antrix Corporation Limited, a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS) and the international customers. With India's space industry fending for itself, it would help India achieve more space missions.

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.