ISRO PSLV-C38 launched: What is Cartosat-2 Series satellite?

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its second satellite carrier of the month at 9:30 am today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The PSLV-C38 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) carries 30 co-passenger satellites - 29 are from 14 countries around the world along with Cartosat-2 Series satellite.

What will Cartosat-2 Series satellite do?

Following the same pattern of launching the PSLV series for the fifth time, the Cartosat-2 series satellite will capture high-resolution and panoramic pictures of the earth. This satellite is remote-controlled and weighs 712 kgs.

What's in it for us?

The satellite will capture pictures of the earth which will help in drawing and updating maps. It's imagery quality will help capture the manmade and urban-rural development. As in, the satellite would even capture India's road network, water distribution, etc. It would help in geographically updating the maps which we currently use.

Why is it important?

The PSLV-C38 is carrying 29 nano satellites from 14 countries. Among the 14 countries, super-power economies such as the United States of America have 2 co-passenger assigned to the satellite carrier.

It would help ISRO widening commercially making it viable for more space missions and eminent in the market. The launch is a part of a contract between Antrix Corporation Limited, a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS) and the international customers. With India's space industry fending for itself, it would help India achieve more space missions.