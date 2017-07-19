App
Jul 19, 2017 05:13 PM IST

Here's how you can carry your Aadhaar in your smartphones

The application provides interface to Aadhaar Number holders to carry their demographic information in their smart phones, making it easier to avail the Aadhaar-linked services.

Here's how you can carry your Aadhaar in your smartphones

Moneycontrol News

On Tuesday, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched the official mobile application for Aadhaar — mAadhaar.





The application provides interface to Aadhaar Number holders to carry their demographic information in their smart phones, making it easier to avail the Aadhaar-linked services. The move will further push the government's 'Digital India' drive.


The app is currently available only for Android users. The Aadhaar card holders can download the app on their Android 5.0 (and up) and sign-up using their registered mobile number.


In case a mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar, card holders may visit the nearest Enrolment Centre/Mobile Update end point to get it registered.


Using mAadhaar, aadhaar card holders can access information like name, date of birth, gender, address, biometrics and photograph (as linked with their Aadhaar Number) anytime, anywhere.


Untitled

Users also have an option to secure their biometric data by locking or unlocking the details under the Biometric Locking system option available in the app.


The mobile-based application also allows the Aadhaar holders to view their updated Aadhaar profile after successful completion of update request.


To use the app for Aadhaar-linked services, one will need to generate a 'time-based One-Time Password' (TOTP) or share QR code and e-KYC (know your customer). This is likely to save time spent on manual entry of such data.

The app — which is in its beta mode — could throw up some issues, the UIDAI said. Some services will be made available only after subsequent updates.

tags #Economy #India #Technology

