Ferrari Portofino: A new convertible with top speed of 320 kmph

Moneycontrol News

Ferrari on Wednesday announced a new car in the V8 GT segment—Portofino. The car named after a picturesque Italian town of the same name is a convertible launched with an intention to dominate the segment.

The sporty looking car packs Ferrari V8 turbo engine which delivers 441 KW of power at 7500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque. Ferrari Portofino can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and can reach the top speed of 320 kmph. “[It] is the most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space plus two rear seats suitable for short trips,” Ferrari said.

The car measures 4586 mm X 1938 mm X 1318 mm and has a 46:54 front to rear weight distribution.

The car is fitted with EPS and for the first time on this type of Ferrari model, the third generation electronic rear differential (E-Diff3) has been adopted and integrated with the F1-Trac, improving both mechanical grip and the control of the car on the limit.

The car has been designed in a way “that adds extra sleekness to its silhouette, lending it a sportier character without impinging on its elegance and dynamism.” Ferrari Portofino sports large radiator grille opening which stretches from edge to edge of the contoured nose. It is flanked by full-LED headlight assembly with a more horizontal shape.

The tail of the car is designed to sync with its sporty look and cleverly conceal the rear volume housing the all-new RHT (Retractable Hard Top) which features a more lightweight design and can be raised or lowered at low speeds.

The vehicle also comes with 10.2-inch infotainment display. In addition to that, the interior will include a new air-conditioning system that improves occupant comfort, a new steering wheel, 18-way electrically adjustable seats with a new backrest design that boosts legroom for rear seat passengers, and the passenger display.

The Ferrari Portofino will make its world debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September.

(All images courtesy of Ferrari)