HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Nov 23, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Nano electric likely to be launched soon, to be named Jayem Neo

The Autocar India report says that the launch will happen in Hyderabad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the revamped version of Tata Nano.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors is likely to unveil an electric version of the Tata Nano named Jayem Neo on November 28, reports Autocar India.

The report says that the launch will happen in Hyderabad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the revamped version of Tata Nano.

The first batch of the Jayem Neo will be supplied to Ola. Ola is likely to take 400 white Jayem Neos. According to reports, the Jayem Neo is expected to travel for 150 km when the car is fully charged.

The Autocar report says that the car will source its electricity from Electra EV which specialises in the business of electric powertrains, battery packs and charging infrastructure.

Tata Motors is believed to be supplying the car's body shells, without the engine and transmission, to the Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The Coimbatore firm is believed to be manufacturing the cars and market the EV. The two firms - Tata and Jayem - recently entered a joint-venture, named JT Special Vehicles. According to the reports, the revamped version will be sold under the Jayem brand hence the name 'Jayem Neo.'

Earlier, there were reports that Tata Nano was definitely going to be discontinued. However, the car was still produced on a subscale level even after it was decided to stop its production.

The electric vehicles implementation seems to be heading towards the right track. One of the main reasons is because of rising pollution, especially the increase in carbon emissions.  Many carmakers, such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, have partnered to roll out electric vehicles in India.

Tata Motors is also looking to make an electric variant of Tata Tigor. Moneycontrol earlier reported that Tigor can be rolled out for private buyers as well. Tata Motors has tied up with EESL to roll out 10,000 electric sedans. These sedans will be delivered to the EESL.

