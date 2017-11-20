Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

The electric version of the Tigor compact sedan could make its way to Tata Motors showrooms if the car generates enough excitement among buyers.

The Mumbai-based company, who is readying to deliver the fully electric sedan to the government-owned Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), has hinted that the car could be launched for the private buyer as well.

Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol News Guenter Butschek, Managing Director, Tata Motors said, “What is good for one is good for the others. The question is how strong the demand is in the private sector. We have the process industrialised. The current challenge is industrialization of the entire supply chain in order to actually go for the volume requested by EESL.”

Tata Motors beat two other companies to win the bid to supply more than half of 10,000 fully electric cars to EESL. The first batch of 500 cars (350 by Tata Motors and 150 by Mahindra & Mahindra) were to be supplied by November 30, 2017.

An electric version of the Tiago was showcased by Tata Motors in September in the UK. The hatchback has a range of 100kms and a top speed of 135 km/hour. In May Butschek had also hinted that the indigenously developed electric drivetrain unit can be used on the Tiago.

“Our powertrain solution as we applied on the Tigor can be applied on all types of vehicles. Technology used on one can be used on the others, that’s the advantage of this powertrain solution,” added Butschek.

The company was also testing the electric version of the Nano using the same drivetrain, a few months ago. However, company officials have remained non-committal on the model’s commercial launch. To date Tata Motors has not launched any electric cars unlike M&M who already have three electric cars on offer.

Tata Motors, however, believes that the Rs 1,120 crore EESL order has turbocharged its plans giving it a much desired push. The company is preparing for a much bigger play in the electric vehicle space starting with an ‘announcement’ very soon.

“The EESL tender has brought us very powerfully in the electric mobility space and has effectively paved the way for a broader game in electric mobility. We are about to launch a broader product portfolio with electric powertrain solutions. And this is something we are currently finalising and as we have acquired all the required approvals we are going to make a ready-to-go announcement. 2018 will be an electrifying year”, added Butschek.

Indian government has envisaged a fully electric mobility scenario by 2030 in a desperate effort to reduce pollution, cut dependence on fossil fuel imports and generate employment. However, a limited number of components are procured locally by companies even as batteries, the biggest and most crucial part, remain fully imported.

“We have to make sure we have sufficient capacity reserved with the suppliers who are partly located outside India. But we do hope that as we move forward and generate volumes certain key components will become available out of India. Because then we will have the opportunity to make electric mobility not only an ecologically friendly solution but also make it a cost attractive solution to the private customers,” added Butschek.