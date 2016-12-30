10 Things to know about BHIM app

The Prime Minister launched the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app for Android and iOS devices at the Digi Dhan Mela event in New Delhi.When Moneycontrol tested the app on a OnePlus Phone, after the Passcode was set, the interface did not move forward. However it worked well with a Mi4i device. The app is receiving mixed reviews on the Playstore. It is likely to be tweaked in version 2.0. The Government funded app is likely to act as competition for Alibaba backed Paytm, ru-Net backed Freecharge and Sequioa backed Mobikwik.Here are ten things you need to know about the BHIM app:Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is an initiative to enable cashless payments through your mobile phone. BHIM is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts. BHIM is developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).One has to register a bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI PIN for the bank account. Your mobile number is your payment address (PA), and you can simply start transacting. If your mobile number is already registered with UPI, you are good to go.One can send money to or receive money through a mobile number or payment address. Money can also be sent to non UPI supported banks using IFSC and MMID. You can also collect money by sending a request and reverse payments if required. One can check your bank balance and transactions details on the go. You can create a custom payment address in addition to your phone number. You can scan a QR code for faster entry of payment addresses. Merchants can easily print their QR Code for display. Thus BHIM will act as a rival to Mobikwik and Paytm.BHIM accepts a maximum of Rs 10,000 per transaction and Rs 20,000 limit within 24 hours. It supports Hindi and English currently.Bharat Interface for Money app is currently available on Android (Version 8 and above) and iOS mobiles (Version 5 and above).To start using Bharat Interface for Money one needs to have a Smartphone, Internet access, an Indian bank account that supports UPI payments and a mobile number linked to the bank account.One can set your UPI PIN by going to Main Menu -Bank Set UPI-PIN for the selected account.Currently, Bharat Interface for Money supports linking of one bank only. At the time of account set-up, one can link a preferred bank account as the default account. In case you want to link another bank account, you can go to Main menu, choose Bank Accounts and select your default account. Any money that is transferred to you using your mobile number or payment address will be credited into your default account.While some people have praised the user interface, few are complaining of time taken to process a command.Sreenath Menon said - “Errors - Unable to add bank accounts..Sometimes it's showing transaction declined message even before linking the bank.”Sanjay Swamy: The best #UPI app - simple and does one thing well - send & receive money. Great work!There are no charges for making transaction through Bharat Interface for Money. However banks might levy a nominal charge as UPI or IMPS transfer fee.[Content source: National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).]