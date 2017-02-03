Sensex, Nifty sluggish in opening; ICICI falls, Sun TV soars 20%

Equity benchmarks started off Friday's trade on sluggish note despite weakness in Asian peers. Investors awaited RBI policy due next week and corporate results.

09:18 Moneycontrol Bureau



The 30-share BSE



Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank and ACC were losers in early trade while Axis Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Coal India, Idea Cellular, Bharti Infratel, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma gained.



Sun TV Network surged 20 percent in opening after Special 2G court cleared charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother & head of the company Kalanidhi Maran, in Aircel-Maxis case. It is a significant positive for the company as this case was the biggest overhang.



The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 67.35 per dollar versus 67.37 Thursday.



Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, “The USD-INR pair continues to gain on the back of global dollar weakness with the dollar index settling around 99.50 levels, sharply lower from its recent highs.”



“The market will be keenly awaiting US jobs data due later today. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in the range of 67.20-67.50/dollar today,” he added.



The US dollar rebounded from its weakest level since mid-November on views that the greenback's longer-term upward trend remained intact, while the rouble surged after the US treasury adjusted sanctions on a Russian spy agency.



Asia shares were lower as China markets reopened after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break and a private China manufacturing survey missed forecasts.



