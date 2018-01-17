SC Aadhaar hearing: Court adjourned for the day, to continue tomorrow

Petitioners' demands -

>A formal declaration from the Court where they state that they will protect the physical autonomy of individuals against the State.

>If not this, then the petitioners demand the right to opt out of the Aadhaar program and for their Aadhaar data to be destroyed.

>If the Act is still held to be constitutional, then the petitioners demand the court to pass an order assuring that citizens without the Aadhaar will not be deprived of the rights or benefits where linking of Aadhaar has become complusory.