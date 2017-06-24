Rice sowing area up over 4 percent so far this kharif season

Sowing area under paddy has risen to 16.7 lakh hectares, while pulses acreage is down by over 30 percent so far in the ongoing kharif season.

Sowing operation in the kharif season begins normally with the onset of southwest monsoon and picks up the pace from July. Paddy, tur, moong, urad, paddy, tur, moong, urad, soyabean, sunflower seed and cotton are the main crops grown in this season.

"The total sown area as on June 23, as per reports received from states, stands at 130.74 lakh hectare as compared to 119.28 lakh hectare at this time last year," an official statement said.

Rice has been sown/transplanted in 16.70 lakh hectare so far this Kharif season as against 15.97 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Pulses acreage, however, fell to 5.97 lakh hectare from 9.01 lakh hectare. Oilseeds area is up at 11.24 lakh hectare from 7.23 lakh hectare.

An area under coverage for coarse cereals stood at 17.71 lakh hectare as against 15.94 lakh hectare.

In case of cash crops, sugarcane has been sown in 47.52 lakh hectare area so far this season as against 44.82 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, while that of cotton stands at 24.7 lakh hectare as against 19.07 lakh hectare.

Jute area is down to 6.91 lakh hectare from 7.24 lakh hectare.

With monsoon rains expected to be normal this year, the government is targeting yet another bumper foodgrain and horticulture production in the new crop year 2017-18.

However, bumper production has resulted in fall in prices in the local markets, causing distress to farmers who in many states are protesting seeking loan waiver and better prices.