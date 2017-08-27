App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi: 445 trains cancelled as violence erupts after Dera verdict

The Railways said the accumulative figure for cancelled trains on six days, from August 23 till August 28, is 445.

New Delhi: 445 trains cancelled as violence erupts after Dera verdict

As many as 445 trains have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case, officials said.

"485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled," Neeraj Sharma, spokesperson, Northern Railway, said.

Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially burnt by angry followers of the Dera chief, officials said.

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of the damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Sharma said.

Before the court verdict, the 50-year-old Dera head appealed to his followers to maintain peace.

At least 30 people have lost their lives in the violence after the verdict was announced.

