May 30, 2017 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2017 to be declared at 1 pm today on mahresult.nic.in: 7 things you should know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12th results today at 1 pm on their website, mahresult.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Here are 7 things to know about MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Result 2017:

> More than 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2017 exams, out of which 8,84,000 were boys and 6,56,000 were girls.

> The exams were conducted from 28 February to 25 March, 2017.

> Results for all three streams Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared today.

> The merit list of toppers will also be declared at the official website, maharashtrahscresults2017.in and other private

> Exam was conducted at 2, 710 exam centres across the state in nine divisions, namely, Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

> About 9,143 junior colleges participated.

> In 2016, the overall percentage of MSBSHSE was 86.60 percent.

