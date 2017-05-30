Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: Class 12 Board Result to be declared today at 1 pm; check on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 to be declared today on official website mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 for Class 12th at 1 pm today.

As per a notification on the board website, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 will be put up on official websites mahresult.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The board will declare results for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 on private results-tracking websites such as Examresults.net.

Here’s how to check your result your Class 12 Board Results:

> Open the official website: mahresult.nic.in > Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 (Class 12th) tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Make sure you take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, nearly 15 lakh students took the examination. Of this 6,56,000 were girls and 8,48,000 were boys.

Of the 15 lakh students, about 5.6 lakh appeared for the Science stream, 5.1 lakh for Arts, and 3.73 lakh for the Commerce stream. The remaining appeared for the minimum competency vocational course (MCVC).

The Maharashtra HSC Exams 2017 were conducted from February 28 to March 25. It saw participation from 9,143 junior colleges and was conducted at 2,710 exam centres across the state.

Results for Class 12th Maharashtra HSC Results were declared on May 25 in 2016.

MSBSHSE conducts HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

As per its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, there are about 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Secondary Schools or Junior colleges in the entire state.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 is expected to be declared in early June.