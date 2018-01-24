Lingayats decide to part ways with Veerashaiva, here are key points of the issue

Amid raging differences over the issue of separate religion status, Lingayats have split with the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha (AKVM). The new organisation, named Jaagrathika Lingayat Mahasabhe, is set to intensify the campaign over the independent religion issue for the community, according to a News18 report.

Here's a lowdown on the issue:

Who are Lingayats?

Lingayats are a part of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that owes allegiance to the 12th century "social reform movement" initiated by Basaveshwara. It has a substantial population in Karnataka, especially in the northern parts of the state.

What is the issue?

The demand for a separate religion tag status for Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as one.

While one section led by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha has demanded a separate religion status asserting that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are the same, the other group wants it only for Lingayats as they believe that Veerashaiva is one among the seven sects of Shaivas, which is a part of Hinduism.

Role of state government in the campaign

The Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) has formed a seven-member committee, headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das, to look into the issue and submit a report. The report is yet to come.

What is the current status?

The Lingayat camp of AKVM reportedly made a formal announcement of split with the organization. Set to intensify their campaign, the members may hold rallies across the state to strengthen their demand.

(With inputs from PTI)