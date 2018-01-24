App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lingayats decide to part ways with Veerashaiva, here are key points of the issue

The demand for a separate religion tag status for Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid raging differences over the issue of separate religion status,  Lingayats have split with the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha (AKVM). The new  organisation, named Jaagrathika Lingayat Mahasabhe, is set to intensify the campaign over the independent religion issue for the community, according to a News18 report.

Here's a lowdown on the issue:

Who are Lingayats?

Lingayats are a part of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that owes allegiance to the 12th century "social reform movement" initiated by Basaveshwara. It has a substantial population in Karnataka, especially in the northern parts of the state.

related news

What is the issue?

The demand for a separate religion tag status for Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as one.

While one section led by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha has demanded a separate religion status asserting that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are the same, the other group wants it only for Lingayats as they believe that Veerashaiva is one among the seven sects of Shaivas, which is a part of Hinduism.

Role of state government in the campaign

The Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) has formed a seven-member committee, headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das, to look into the issue and submit a report. The report is yet to come.

What is the current status?

The Lingayat camp of AKVM reportedly made a formal announcement of split with the organization. Set to intensify their campaign, the members may hold rallies across the state to strengthen their demand.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.