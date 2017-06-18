BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 (Matric) likely on June 20 at biharboard.ac.in

Moneycontrol News

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 (Matric) on its website biharboard.ac.in on June 20, according to various media reports.

Reports by Indian Express and Hindustan Times suggest the BSEB Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared on June 20. Last year the result was declared on May 29.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to March 8 and an estimated 15 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or Indiaresults

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Last year the pass percentage was at 75.15 with almost 25 percent failures, according to Examresults. The pass percentage for boys who appeared in BSEB Matric Exam was 72.88 percent while for girls it was 76.08 percent

Results for BSEB Class 12th Intermediate examinations were also declared late last. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25.