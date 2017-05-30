App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 30, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declared! BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) out on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 at 11 am today on its website biharboard.ac.in, according to a report.

Declared! BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) out on biharboard.ac.in
BSEB is set to declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 today at 11 am.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) and it will be up on its website biharboard.ac.in shortly.

Students can visit Indiaresults page to check out the results.

The board has declared results for Science and Commerce streams. It is not confirmed whether Arts results have also been declared

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the website biharboard.ac.in

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

There was a lot of speculation lately regarding the declaration of Bihar Board results. Results have anyway got delayed because of a 15-day teachers' strike that took place earlier this year.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25. Last year, the results were declared on May 20.

There is no confirmation on when Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 (Matric) will be declared.

An HT report also quoted the chairperson as saying the toppers for the Bihar Intermediate Exam 2017 will be given prizes. The first three toppers will get a prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with a laptop and a Kindle.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.