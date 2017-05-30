Declared! BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) out on biharboard.ac.in

BSEB is set to declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 today at 11 am.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) and it will be up on its website biharboard.ac.in shortly.

Students can visit Indiaresults page to check out the results.

The board has declared results for Science and Commerce streams. It is not confirmed whether Arts results have also been declared

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the website biharboard.ac.in

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

There was a lot of speculation lately regarding the declaration of Bihar Board results. Results have anyway got delayed because of a 15-day teachers' strike that took place earlier this year.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25. Last year, the results were declared on May 20.

There is no confirmation on when Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 (Matric) will be declared.

An HT report also quoted the chairperson as saying the toppers for the Bihar Intermediate Exam 2017 will be given prizes. The first three toppers will get a prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with a laptop and a Kindle.