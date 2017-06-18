ICC Champions Trophy Final: Will India and Pakistan keep calm or give us a repeat of crazy 2007 T20 final?

Moneycontrol News

It's the final that everyone wanted but no one expected.

At the outset of the tournament, India were among the favourites to win the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan, on the other hand, weren't given a shot. They just about sneaked into the tournament as the lowest-seeded team at the expense of the West Indies, who were just two points behind them in the ICC ODI Rankings.

India stayed true to form and Pakistan seemed to be doing same after suffering a thrashing by their neighbours in their opening group game. But everything changed over the next few games as Sarfraz Ahmed's inexperienced men went on to beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and favourites England in succession to make it to the summit clash.

Now, as the two teams meet again on Sunday, the question on everyone's mind is what kind of game will we get? Will it be a repeat of the group stage where India romped to victory or will Pakistan turn the tables? The neutral will want a thriller, and we've had plenty of those between these two teams in the years gone by.

One of those was just short of ten years ago, when India lifted the first-ever World Twenty20 after a last-gasp victory over Pakistan in the final. Here's a recap of that exciting match and other thrillers:

2007 World Twenty20 Final (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Everything was at stake for both nations as the teams met in the final of the World T20. Gautam Gambhir's 75 runs followed by a late knock by Rohit Sharma helped India post 157 even as Umar Gul picked up 3-28. Pakistan lost two early wickets before Imran Nazir and Younis Khan scored 33 and 24, respectively. Pakistan kept losing wickets in the remainder of the innings while Misbah-ul-Haq continued his assault.

Pakistan needed 13 off the last six balls with one wicket in hand, when Joginder Sharma whose bowling economy was sky-high, was given the ball in what was probably Dhoni's greatest gamble. The equation was down to six in four balls when Misbah attempted to scoop one over short fine-leg where S Sreesanth was positioned. The catch was taken and India had lifted the first ever World Twenty20 title.

2007 World Twenty20 (Durban, South Africa)

This was the first time the two sides met in a Twenty20 match. Led by Robin Uthappa's 50 and useful contributions from MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan, India set a modest target of 142. After a steady start, Pakistan faltered and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Misbah-ul-Haq's half-century guided Pakistan to level the score. But, he was run out on the last ball sending the match into a "bowl-out". Harbhajan Singh, Uthappa and Sehwag hit the bull's eye to give India a 3-0 win in the tied match.

2011 World Cup Semi-Final (Mohali, India)

The arch-rivals collided once more in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup. Having been dropped four times, Tendulkar scored 85. Sehwag and Suresh Raina contributions helped India set a target of 261 as Pakistan's Wahab Riaz's took a five-wicket-haul. Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez's respective 56 and 43 went in vain as Indian bowlers came to the party and picked wickets at regular intervals to deny Pakistan a win.

1986 Austral-Asia Cup (Sharjah, United Arab Emirates)

India were off to a flyer as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar scored 75, 92 and 50, respectively. But, wickets soon fell like a pack of cards with the team managing a respectable 245 in 50 overs. Pakistan made a rough start to their chase. With Javed Miandad at one end, things soon stabilised but not for too long. Maninder Singh, Kapil Dev and Madan Lal picked up crucial wickets at the other end in spite of Miandad's century. The match went down to the wire with Pakistan requiring four runs to win off the last ball with Miandad on strike. Chetan Sharma attempted to bowl a yorker but ended up bowling a waist-high full-toss. Miandad swung the bat and the ball sailed out of the park, thus embossing an unforgettable mark on the rivalry for decades to come.

2003 World Cup (Centurion, South Africa)

Sachin Tendulkar slicing a Shoaib Akhtar delivery over backward point for a six, is probably the single greatest memory of this match for most fans. Saeed Anwar's 101 gave India a steep target of 274 before Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's opening partnership set it up well for India. Tendulkar was dismissed on 98 amidst cramps, but the damage was done. Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh who scored unbeaten 44 and 50 respectively took India home in the 46th over.

2004 Champions Trophy (Birmingham, England)

This match was a virtual knock-out as both teams had won against Kenya in a group of three. For Pakistan, the memories of 2003 were still fresh. India faltered while batting first and were reduced to 73-5 before Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar took India to 200.

Pakistan lost early wickets which set up the stage for a thriller. But Yousuf Youhana and Inzamam-ul-Haq's 75-run partnership helped Pakistan beat India in the last over, for the first time in a major tournament.