App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 02, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

100 killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified after 76 years

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The military has identified 100 sailors and Marines killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

The milestone comes two years after the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency dug up nearly 400 sets of remains from a Hawaii cemetery.

Officials exhumed the bodies after determining that advances in forensic science and genealogical help from families made it possible to identify the men. The buried Marines and sailors have been classified as missing since World War II.

The agency has said it expects to identify about 80 percent of the battleship's missing crew members by 2020.

It has said that it made the most recent identification last week. Many of those identified have been buried in their hometowns. Others have been reinterred in Honolulu.

tags #Pearl Harbour #Politics #world

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.