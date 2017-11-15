Expect Gold to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on gold

Gold recouped some of the previous session's hefty losses on Monday as the U.S. dollar steadied and uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform plan stoked risk aversion, pulling equities from their recent record highs. Prices remained stuck in a narrow range, how ever, as investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates. While the increase in yields supported the dollar early on Monday, it later pared gains. Stock markets also took a step down as uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal pushed them fur ther away from recent record highs. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up - move in prices

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.