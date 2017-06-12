App
Jun 12, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nystatin Topical Powder is an antifungal antibiotic used to treat skin infections caused by yeast.

Cadila Healthcare at 1-year high on USFDA approval to market Nystatin Topical Powder

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cadila Healthcare touched 52-week high of Rs 555.55, rose nearly 3 percent intraday Monday on the back of final approval from USFDA to market Nystatin Topical Powder USP, 100000 units per gram.

Cadila Healthcare’s US division Zydus Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Neshar Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the USFDA to market Nystatin Topical Powder USP, 100000 units per gram.

The drug will be produced at the Neshar Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing facility located at the St. Louis, MO, USA.

Nystatin Topical Powder is an antifungal antibiotic used to treat skin infections caused by yeast.

The group now has more than 115 approvals and as so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FT 2003-04.

At 10:54 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 555.65, up Rs 14.95, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

