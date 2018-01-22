App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 22, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RailYatri acqui-hires food delivery startup YatraChef

YatraChef's team will manage the pan-India supply side of RailYatri's in transit delivery business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Noida-based train travel app RailYatri on Monday said it has acqui-hired food-delivery technology startup YatraChef.

YatraChef's team will manage the pan-India supply side of RailYatri's in transit delivery business.

"YatraChef's skills will help us jointly develop new offerings that would re-define the traveller experience with RailYatri. We are delighted to have them on board," said Manish Rathi, CEO, and co-founder of RailYatri.

YatraChef was founded in 2013 by Rameez Ashraf and Arun Rajan with an aim to serve restaurant food for passengers of Indian Railways.

"Having partnered with RailYatri for some time now, it was an obvious decision to join hands as we can make a much bigger impact together," said Arun Rajan, CEO, and co-founder, YatraChef.

RailYatri has further strengthened its supply- side commerce capabilities, as it continues to add new offerings to its travel marketplace.

tags #RailYatri #Startup #YatraChef

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.