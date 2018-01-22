RailYatri acqui-hires food delivery startup YatraChef

Noida-based train travel app RailYatri on Monday said it has acqui-hired food-delivery technology startup YatraChef.

YatraChef's team will manage the pan-India supply side of RailYatri's in transit delivery business.

"YatraChef's skills will help us jointly develop new offerings that would re-define the traveller experience with RailYatri. We are delighted to have them on board," said Manish Rathi, CEO, and co-founder of RailYatri.

YatraChef was founded in 2013 by Rameez Ashraf and Arun Rajan with an aim to serve restaurant food for passengers of Indian Railways.

"Having partnered with RailYatri for some time now, it was an obvious decision to join hands as we can make a much bigger impact together," said Arun Rajan, CEO, and co-founder, YatraChef.

RailYatri has further strengthened its supply- side commerce capabilities, as it continues to add new offerings to its travel marketplace.