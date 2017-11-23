Cryptic world: Billdesk launches India's first crypto-currency exchange

Mumbai based payment gateway Billdesk has launched ‘Coinome’, India's first crypto-currency exchange.

Coinome will allow users to be on-boarded via Instant e-KYC. Users can start transacting in crypto-currencies almost immediately upon registering.

The exchange supports instant deposits using payment gateway and instant withdrawals, thereby allowing transactions even on weekends or business holidays.

The exchange plans to support 20 mainstream crypto-currencies by 2018.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Coinome is incorporated under Hatio Innovations Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BillDesk.

“We would fundamentally like to provide Indian users with a secure and convenient means for buying or selling Bitcoins, and other crypto-currencies and promoting the same within Indian masses as commercially viable alternatives for building their digital assets,” said Vivek Steve Francis, CEO of Coinome.

BillDesk’s expertise in secure online payments will support Coinome in promoting crypto-currencies as viable avenues for investments, transactions, and building digital assets.

Srinivasu MN, Co-founder, and director of BillDesk said, “Advancements in Blockchain, as well as crypto-currency space, are happening at a rapid pace. We are making the long-term bet that digital currencies are going to be powering transactions in the future and change the way consumers and organizations interact and transact with one another.”

As an open order book crypto-currency exchange, Coinome offers optimum price discovery to users.