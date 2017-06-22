App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 22, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet in tie-up with US firm for lighter seats

The airline has awarded a seat programme for its first 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. A part of SpiceJet's existing Boeing 737 Next Gen fleet will also be retrofitted with the new seats.

SpiceJet in tie-up with US firm for lighter seats

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has entered into a tie-up with a US-based company for lighter seats that also offer more legroom on the aircraft.

The airline has awarded a seat programme for its first 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. A part of SpiceJet's existing Boeing 737 Next Gen fleet will also be retrofitted with the new seats.

The agreement with LIFT by EnCore is for a product line called Tourist Class Seating.

"Owing to its superior design, lighter weight and extra legroom, passenger-centric Tourist Class Seating has garnered tremendous popularity in the global aviation space. Once in place, it will elevate comfort and convenience of passengers and enhance customer experience," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Lighter seats also help airlines cut fuel costs as a drop in weight means less fuel is burnt to operate an aircraft.

The airline has also inked an agreement with TCI to design and manufacture galleys for its 155 B737 MAX planes, deliveries of which start next year.

SpiceJet signed an initial pact with Boeing for 40 B737 Max-10 aircraft earlier this week, taking its total order of B 737 Max planes to 225.

tags #Business #SpiceJet

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.