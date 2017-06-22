SpiceJet in tie-up with US firm for lighter seats

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has entered into a tie-up with a US-based company for lighter seats that also offer more legroom on the aircraft.

The airline has awarded a seat programme for its first 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. A part of SpiceJet's existing Boeing 737 Next Gen fleet will also be retrofitted with the new seats.

The agreement with LIFT by EnCore is for a product line called Tourist Class Seating.

"Owing to its superior design, lighter weight and extra legroom, passenger-centric Tourist Class Seating has garnered tremendous popularity in the global aviation space. Once in place, it will elevate comfort and convenience of passengers and enhance customer experience," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Lighter seats also help airlines cut fuel costs as a drop in weight means less fuel is burnt to operate an aircraft.

The airline has also inked an agreement with TCI to design and manufacture galleys for its 155 B737 MAX planes, deliveries of which start next year.

SpiceJet signed an initial pact with Boeing for 40 B737 Max-10 aircraft earlier this week, taking its total order of B 737 Max planes to 225.