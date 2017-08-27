App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Aug 23, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Attention Jaypee home buyers! Here are answers to all your questions regarding claims

A day before the deadline to submit claims ends, Jaypee Infratech has posted answers to some frequently asked questions by home buyers on its website

Attention Jaypee home buyers! Here are answers to all your questions regarding claims

Moneycontrol News

These FAQs have been prepared by the IRP to provide an answer to the questions being commonly asked by flat buyers on emails/phone. The FAQs will be updated from time to time. Please note the answer to FAQs is not a legal advice by IRP and where necessary flat buyers may seek expert advice. These are in addition to FAQs provided on 17 August 2017 and 18 August 2017. The FAQs of 22nd August 2017 override the earlier FAQs to the extent they are inconsistent with the FAQs of 22nd August 2017.

Q1: Statement of Accounts (SOA) emailed by Jaypee Infratech is incorrect?

The customer relationship team of Jaypee Infratech Ltd had emailed the latest Statement of Accounts (SOA) to customers in the week of 14.08.2017. Due to a technical issue, some of these Statement of Account (SOA) for few projects including the “Aman” project was incorrect and erroneously emailed. The Company is in the process of rectifying the error and will email the correct statement of account (SOA). It is clarified that this was on account of IT issue and was unintentional.

Q2: Under CIRP will the Company continue to issue ‘offer for possession’ for completed units where OC is received?

The process of the offer for possession will start shortly in accordance with the allotment letter and other applicable agreements.

Q3: I am a homeowner, what happens if I do not file a claim with the IRP?

As per the advice dated 22nd August 2017 issued by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to the IRP, “the claims of home buyers may be obtained from the records of the debtor and verified by/from the home buyers either individually or collectively” Therefore, if a homebuyer is unable to submit his/her claim in the prescribed format by the due date of 24th August 2017, the IRP will consider his/her claim on the basis of the Company’s record (SOA) and books of account and decide after its verification in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Planning To Buy A House? Here are 10 Things To Keep In Mind

 

tags #Business #Residential

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.