Planning to invest in mutual funds? The earlier the better!

Benefits of SIP | There are two ways to invest your money in MFs. It can be done through lump-sum mode where you need to invest your money in one go or else, go for a SIP mode where you can invest on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. Doing a SIP does not require timing of market and also helps in doing investments in a disciplined manner which overall becomes less risky for young investors to start their investments towards long-term financial goals.