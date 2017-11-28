App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 28, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Planning to invest in mutual funds? The earlier the better!

Young investors have an advantage since the longer you stay in the market, your investments become less risk-prone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of the capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:
1/7

Investing in mutual funds (MFs) is the best option for those who want to take advantage of the capital market to create wealth. The earlier you start, the better it is. Young investors in their 20s or 30s can take the benefit of rolling returns while investing money for a longer period of time. Here are 5 things which a young investor should keep in mind before investing in to MFs:
Define A Purpose | If one wants to gain from mutual funds then they should invest with a definite purpose. For example, invest money towards a financial goal like wedding planning, child education, retirement or overseas vacation. This will help them in making dedicated savings for their long-term financial goals.
2/7

Define A Purpose | If one wants to gain from mutual funds then they should invest with a definite purpose. For example, invest money towards a financial goal like wedding planning, child education, retirement or overseas vacation. This will help them in making dedicated savings for their long-term financial goals.
Holding Duration | As a young investor one should know the holding duration of any MF categories (for e.g., liquid funds, debt funds, equity funds, hybrid funds, etc.) while investing their money in mutual funds against any financial goal.
3/7

Holding Duration | As a young investor one should know the holding duration of any MF categories (for e.g., liquid funds, debt funds, equity funds, hybrid funds, etc.) while investing their money in mutual funds against any financial goal.
Know Your Fund | Every category of funds have their own risk associated with them as per their holding period, where failing to invest as per the benchmarked time horizon, one may lose money instead of making good returns. Therefore, one should keep few things in mind to make a good amount of wealth in long run.
4/7

Know Your Fund | Every category of funds have their own risk associated with them as per their holding period, where failing to invest as per the benchmarked time horizon, one may lose money instead of making good returns. Therefore, one should keep few things in mind to make a good amount of wealth in long run.
Benefits of SIP | There are two ways to invest your money in MFs. It can be done through lump-sum mode where you need to invest your money in one go or else, go for a SIP mode where you can invest on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. Doing a SIP does not require timing of market and also helps in doing investments in a disciplined manner which overall becomes less risky for young investors to start their investments towards long-term financial goals.
5/7

Benefits of SIP | There are two ways to invest your money in MFs. It can be done through lump-sum mode where you need to invest your money in one go or else, go for a SIP mode where you can invest on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. Doing a SIP does not require timing of market and also helps in doing investments in a disciplined manner which overall becomes less risky for young investors to start their investments towards long-term financial goals.
Power of Compounding | Young investors have an advantage in investing since the longer you stay in the market, the less risky your investment becomes and the more corpus you can generate over a period of time. This happens because of the compounding effect and the rupee cost averaging benefit you get over a long term.
6/7

Power of Compounding | Young investors have an advantage in investing since the longer you stay in the market, the less risky your investment becomes and the more corpus you can generate over a period of time. This happens because of the compounding effect and the rupee cost averaging benefit you get over a long term.
Market risks exist | As far as safety is concerned, mutual funds can be considered as a safe investment avenue only in terms that they are regulated by SEBI. And each company needs to maintain a minimum net worth to set up an AMC. However, the investment made in any of the schemes are subjected to market risk. You should always have clarity about the scheme that you are investing in by reading the offer document before making any investments.
7/7

Market risks exist | As far as safety is concerned, mutual funds can be considered as a safe investment avenue only in terms that they are regulated by SEBI. And each company needs to maintain a minimum net worth to set up an AMC. However, the investment made in any of the schemes are subjected to market risk. You should always have clarity about the scheme that you are investing in by reading the offer document before making any investments.

tags #Business #India #Millennials #Mutual Funds #personal finance

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.