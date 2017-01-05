Odisha hopes Rs 8,000 cr booster will revive Talcher Fert Plant

Closed since 2002, the Odisha government is hopeful on the revival of the Talcher Fertiliser Plant of the Fertiliser Corporation of India by 2020, officials said.

"The defunct unit will be revived at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. Four companies will pump this amount," Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi told reporters, after presiding over a coordination committee meeting attended by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Fertiliser and Chemicals, over the revival of the Talcher Fertiliser Plant in the state.

Padhi said that the Gas Authority of India Ltd ( GAIL ), Rashtriya Chemical and Fertiliser Ltd ( RCF ), Coal India Limited (CIL) and Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited would pump money for the revival of the plant.

Padhi said that the plant would require 5 MMT of coal per annum and after it was commissioned, it would produce 1.2 MMT of fertiliser per annum.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), after a series of deliberation, had in 2014 decided to revive the Talcher Unit.

The Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) ordered the closure of Talcher unit in 2002 as it was making consistent losses. The previous UPA government in 2012 had made the revival plans.

The fertiliser plant, after its revival, would create direct employment opportunities for 550 people and indirect job to 4,000 people, officials said, adding, the state government would provide land, water and road communication for the smooth functioning of the plant.

The Chief Secretary also said the plant would procure coal from the MCL and power from the GRIDCO, instead of going for a captive mine and an independent power plant.

A decision has been taken to revive five plants including the Talcher unit, said Union Fertiliser and Chemical joint secretary S K Lohani and work would begin after the tender process is finalised.