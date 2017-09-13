App
Sep 13, 2017 04:06 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Govt may ask PSU oil cos to bear cost if crude rises further

As petrol and diesel prices have hit three-year highs in some cities, the government seems to have swung into action to protect the consumers from the rising fuel bills, possibly bringing back the ghosts of the era of regulation.

highlights

  • Sep 13, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Sep 13, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Police have arrested the IT head of the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda, whose chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is undergoing 20 years imprisonment in two rape cases, for allegedly tampering with computers at the sect's headquarters ahead of a search by the authorities. "Police arrested Vineet Kumar, IT head of Dera Sacha Sauda, and seized 60 hard disks on the information provided by the accused," Sirsa Superintendent of Police Ashwin Shenvi said.

    During investigations, it came to light that the Dera authorities had changed several hard disks before the search operation at its headquarters in Sirsa, he said. Kumar was summoned by police for questioning at Sirsa after he was evasive in his replies on the computer cell of the Dera, he said.

  • Sep 13, 04:05 PM (IST)

    India has been placed at a low 103 rank, the lowest among BRICS economies, on the WEF's Global Human Capital Index, which has been topped by Norway, reports PTI. India also ranks "among the lowest in the world" when it comes to the employment gender gap, but has fared well when it comes to development of skills needed for the future with a rank of 65 out of total 130 countries surveyed.

    The list compiled by Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) takes into account "the knowledge and skills people possess that enable them to create value in the global economic system" to measure the 'human capital' rank of a country. India was ranked 105th on this list last year, while Finland was on the top which has pushed by Norway to second place this year.

  • Sep 13, 04:05 PM (IST)

  • Sep 13, 03:55 PM (IST)

    This fiscal, India Inc has extinguished shares worth nearly Rs 235 billion through 20 buybacks - 2.3 times more than the Rs 100 billion raised by way of initial public offerings. Last fiscal, companies repurchased shares worth Rs 340 billion through 49 buybacks while 25 IPOs had raised Rs 282 billion cumulatively. In the last two years, buybacks have gained currency as a tool to reward shareholders after the government imposed an additional 10% tax on dividends.

  • Sep 13, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Shares of the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation tumbled on news that government may ask the oil marketing companies to absorb further increase in global crude oil prices. The stock of the nation’s largest company IOCL fell as much as 6.2%. Shares of another state-run refiner BPCL plunged 8.4% while HPCL lost 8%.

    As petrol and diesel prices have hit three-year highs in some cities, the government seems to have swung into action to protect the consumers from the rising fuel bills, possibly bringing back the ghosts of the era of regulation. The government is unlikely to pass further rise in fuel prices due to higher inflation. 

  • Sep 13, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Last weekend when Rahul Arora opened a sachet of oregano left over from an order of Dominos’ Pizza from the previous night; he was definitely surprised. Not in a good way. Upon further examination, each of the remaining three packets also contained live insects, something he documented and subsequently posted on a Facebook video, tagging Domino's, Domino's India and the Department of Consumer Affairs, as well as mentioning the actual outlet. Domino's responded to the online post within an hour and since then Arora has received two calls (once from the outlet and once, oddly, from the social media team) which offered an apology, a gratis replacement, and a promise to look in to the matter.

    Ericsson India files insolvency case against Reliance Communications, reports Cogencis. The former is against the merger of RComm-Aircel due to past dues. The RComm stock is currently trading down 2%.

  • Sep 13, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Chinese traders along the border with North Korea and some regular visitors to the isolated country said scarcer and costlier fuel, as well as earlier UN sanctions banning the export of commodities such as seafood and coal, are now taking a toll, reports Reuters. Several Chinese traders said the sanctions had stymied North Korean businesses’ ability to raise hard currency to trade.

  • Sep 13, 02:28 PM (IST)

    For British workers, the lowest jobless rate in more than four decades isn’t enough to maintain their standard of living, reports Bloomberg. Basic wages rose an annual 2.1% in the three months through July, unchanged from the second quarter, Office for National Statistics figures showed. Pay fell 0.4% when adjusted for inflation, which is now running just shy of 3%.

  • Sep 13, 02:21 PM (IST)

    The Jubilant Foodworks scrip fell close to 5% after Deutsche Bank said live bugs were found in Domino's pizza seasoning sachet. “The food bugs incidence could potentially be serious for Domino's franchise in India,” it stated.

  • Sep 13, 02:06 PM (IST)

    The global oil surplus is beginning to shrink due to stronger-than-expected European and US demand growth, as well as production declines in Opec and non-Opec countries, the International Energy Agency said. The agency, which coordinates the energy policies of industrial nations, raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6 million barrels per day from 1.5 million bpd.

  • Sep 13, 02:00 PM (IST)

    The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, was oversubscribed 2.49 times so far on the last day of bidding. The company, which aims to raise over Rs 500 crore, received bids for 7,011,855 shares against the total issue size of 2,811,280 shares. The issue was fully subscribed on Day 2.

  • Sep 13, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Nomura has pegged India’s FY18 GDP around 7.1%. The Japanese financial services major said, post-GST, restocking is likely to drive a faster pace of industrial output growth in the coming quarters. It sees the ongoing remonetisation drive having a positive impact on the cash-intensive services sectors, which in turn will help augur growth numbers. 

  • Sep 13, 01:42 PM (IST)

    The initial public offering of Capacit’e Infraprojects has been subscribed 23% on Day 1. With a total issue size of 11,428,572 shares, the company received bids for 2,684,460 shares, while 2,223,240 shares received bids at the cut off price. The Rs 400-crore IPO, which closes on September 15, has a price band of Rs 245 to Rs 250 per share.

  • Sep 13, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin is now considered the "most crowded trade," as measured by sentiment in the monthly global Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Managers survey. That means investors believe there are too many people on one side of the trade and it could be due for a reversal, reports CNBC.

    Bitcoin's price has surged about 330% this year, the beneficiary of a jump in interest for the cryptocurrency and a growing field of competitors, as well as a flight to alternative assets and, some fear, a speculative bubble.

    The Merrill survey is one of the most followed and respected on Wall Street. Conducted during the week that ended Thursday, more than 200 global fund managers with at least USD 600 billion under management were surveyed.

  • Sep 13, 01:31 PM (IST)

    North Korea is trying to steal bitcoin and other virtual currencies to avoid sanctions and fund Kim Jong Un's regime, a report by cyber security firm FireEye stated. North Korean hackers, it added, had targeted at least three South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges with the suspected aim of stealing the digital tokens.

    According to FireEye, hackers used spear phishing — a fraudulent method of sending emails to make them look like they were sent by someone you know – and dispersed malware to obtain virtual cash illicitly. The cyber security firm logged suspicious activity affecting the exchanges over several months. In April, four wallets on the Seoul-based cryptocurrency exchange Yapizon were compromised, but could not be clearly linked to North Korean involvement. Later in May, the firm monitored a spear phishing attack that successfully compromised an exchange.

  • Sep 13, 01:28 PM (IST)

  • Sep 13, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said dormant accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana have fallen below 20% from 77% earlier as state resources are flowing directly to the targeted population. “Bulk of dormant accounts have become operational. More the direct benefit transfer expands, more will be the operationalisation of accounts,” Jaitley stated.

  • Sep 13, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Retail fuel prices have touched a key milestone, hitting three-year highs in several cities across the country. The price of petrol in Mumbai has risen to Rs 79.48 per litre, a level last seen in August 2014. Similarly, the price of diesel is at a three-year high in the metro cities of Kolkata and Chennai at Rs 61.37 and 61.84 per litre, respectively.

  • Sep 13, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation aims to reap a profit of Rs 10,000 crore in FY18. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, D Rajkumar, its Chairman and Managing Director, sees current quarter gross refining margin likely to be in the USD 6.5-7 per barrel range. The maharatna’s June-quarter gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, slipped to USD 4.88 per barrel as compared with USD 6.09 per barrel in the same period of 2016.

  • Sep 13, 12:43 PM (IST)

    An official of the Ryan Group moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the student murder case from outside a local court at Sohna, alleging the bar has restrained lawyers from representing the accused in the sensational case, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar considered the submission of senior advocate KTS Tulsi that the fundamental right of a person to be represented by a lawyer of his choice is getting infringed. The bench assured the counsel of Francis Thomas, northern zone head of Ryan Group, that it will hear the petition on September 18. 

  • Sep 13, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Skymetweather’s CEO Jatin Singh pegs the rainfall deficiency at 6%. Though he forecasts rains “creeping up a little bit in the next couple of days”, he sees the deficit stabilising at 5%.For September, Skymet forecasts rainfall to be 10% percent below normal.

  • Sep 13, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Brian Acton, the man who co-founded WhatsApp, is now leaving the company. Brian Acton took this decision after he spent eight years with WhatsApp. In a detailed Facebook post, Acton reveals why he is leaving the company and what he is going to do next. Here is the full text of his Facebook post confirming his big decision:

