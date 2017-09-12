North Korea News LIVE: UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea

Scientists have warned that the possibility of a radiation leak at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site is growing with every detonation and is inevitable. "It’s just a matter of time to detect it, because there are cracks on mountains where radioactive substances will leak," said Chinese scientist Wei Shijie.

This development comes a day after the Chinese government issued a statement saying the nuclear test by North Korea on September 3 did not affect the people or environment around China-North Korea border. China even stopped its emergency monitoring of the area, which was started right after the nuclear test and lasted for 8 days.