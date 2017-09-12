North Korea News LIVE: UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea

Scientists have warned that the possibility of a radiation leak at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site is growing with every detonation and is inevitable. "It’s just a matter of time to detect it, because there are cracks on mountains where radioactive substances will leak," said Chinese scientist Wei Shijie.
This development comes a day after the Chinese government issued a statement saying the nuclear test by North Korea on September 3 did not affect the people or environment around China-North Korea border. China even stopped its emergency monitoring of the area, which was started right after the nuclear test and lasted for 8 days.
In an article published in the South China Morning Post, journalist Sylvia Yu has detailed the story of woman who was trafficked from North Korea to China for the purpose of being sold into marriage, escaped from China to Laos and from there to Thailand, and now intends to go to South Korea to find freedom.
The woman, Mi-young, escaped from China with the help of volunteers from Helping Hands Korea. However, as Yu mentioned in her article, the passage out of China for North Koreans has become even more perilous now. China is currently witnessing its strictest crackdown on North Korean refugees in recent times. Moreover, because of an agreement signed in 1986 between China and North Korea, North Korean citizens don't get arrested by Chinese authorities, but get sent back to their home country. Read the full story here.
Jocko Willink, a former US Navy SEAL, made a very peculiar suggestion last week about how the North Korean crisis could be best resolved. Surprisingly, his suggestion wasn't about the use of military means at all. Instead of bombs, he said, the US should drop around 25 million iPhones in North Korea, put some satellites over the country and provide free wifi.
North Korea's population is estimated to be around 25.2 million. The idea behind Willink suggestion is that if all the people of North Korea get their hands on iPhones and see for themselves what they are missing out on, Kim Jong-un's regime won't be sustainable any longer and it will be overthrown.
According to a report by South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, Cho Tae Yong, the deputy chief of South Korea’s National Security Council under the administration of former President Park Geun-hye, requested the United States to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons when he visited the country between October 4 and October 7 last year and met with Daniel Kritenbrink, the then senior director for Asian affairs at the US National Security Council.
The head of the NATO military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has said that North Korea's "reckless behaviour" is a threat to countries across the globe and warrants a global response. "The reckless behavior of North Korea is a global threat and requires a global response and that of course also includes NATO. We are now totally focused on how can we contribute to a peaceful solution of the conflict," Stoltenberg said.
In light of the growing threat from North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support ratings have gone up by as much as 50 percent. Of course, the Opposition being in disarray did not hurt.
This is an interesting web application that allows the user to enter a location, a specific yield (for a nuclear bomb) and type of explosion, and get an estimate of the damage that could possibly be inflicted. According to its estimate, if North Korea dropped the bomb it test-fired on September 3 on Seoul, it would kill over 400,000 people and injure close to 2 million others. Users can enter the names of any one of the 20 cities on the list and see for themselves the fallout of a nuclear explosion over there. Check it out.
The International Olympic Committee on Monday said that the escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula had so far raised "no hint" of a security threat for next year's Pyeongchang 2018 winter Olympics in South Korea.
"We are in contact with governments concerned. In all these conversations with the leading figures in the different governments we can see there is no doubt being raised about the winter Games of 2018," IOC President Thomas Bach said.
The new sanctions imposed on North Korea include a cap on oil exports to the country but do not block them completely. In addition to the cap on oil exports, the resolution passed by the Security Council bans the country from exporting any textile and importing any natural gas, apart from setting a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum sales. Seafood exports to North Korea have been banned too and a cap has been set on coal imports by the rogue nation as well.
In an article published yesterday, The Washington Post has detailed how Russia is quietly helping North Korea undercut the sanctions imposed on it. An examination of some official documents by US officials and interviews of key people have revealed that Russian smugglers have been coming to North Korea's aid with shipments of petroleum and other vital supplies for the last few months.
Tanker traffic between North Korean ports and Vladivostok this spring has seen a marked increase from last year. With the sanctions imposed by the UN getting tougher with time, some Russian entrepreneurs have recognised the opportunity to make a quick profit. They set up multiple front companies to hide their transactions and launder their money, US officials said. Read the full article.
China's ambassador to the UN, Liu Jieyi, has called on North Korea to "take seriously the expectations and will of the international community" to put an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile development. He also called on all other countries and parties involved to remain calm and not stoke tensions.
The United Nations Security Council voted in favour of imposing new sanctions on North Korea yesterday but the sanctions were well short of what the Trump administration had first proposed. The original demands of the United States, which were made by American ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley last week, were significantly toned down after multiple negotiations with Russia and China, both of who were against the idea of imposing very harsh sanctions.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that an agreement similar to the Iranian nuclear deal could be the solution.
According to the Iran Nuclear deal, the country agreed to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for easing of sanctions.
"I could imagine such a format being used to end the North Korea conflict. Europe and especially Germany should be prepared to play a very active part in that," Merkel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.
Speaking to CNN, Senator John McCain on Sunday had called for the US to step up its presence around North Korea in order to make it clear to the Kim Jong-un regime that their acts would lead to the extinction of the country.
North Korea warns US ahead of sanctions vote
According to a report by CNN, North Korean Foreign Ministry, in a statement has said that it would respond in kind if the US went ahead with the "illegal and unlawful 'resolution'".
"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history," it said.
The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote to impose sanctions on North Korea, later today.
China has reportedly not detected any abnormal rise in radiation levels along the border it shares with North Korea after the latter conducted its largest ever nuclear weapons test last Sunday. The Chinese government had imposed an emergency monitoring following the nuclear test but has now decided to end it since nothing out of the ordinary was found.
A United Nations report has revealed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be colluding with Syria for the development of chemical and ballistic missiles, UK-based Daily Star reported. A United Nations team investigated secretive contact between the two countries and discovered “reported prohibited chemical, ballistic missile and conventional arms cooperation”.
South Korean manufacturers of consumer goods are contemplating a scale-back or a complete pull out from the Chinese market because of heavy losses incurred over the last couple of months. The losses are because of the Chinese government boycotting South Korean goods after South Korea first deployed a US missile defence system.
According to a report by Financial Times, Lotte Group, which is South Korea's fifth largest conglomerate, is planning to shut down its stores in China after incurring massive losses due the Chinese government boycott. Lotte estimated that the sales loss for this year would be to the tune of USD 900 million.
A CNBC report from earlier today has talked about how the THAAD anti-missile defence systems deployed in South Korea by the United States may not be enough to protect the country's capital. Seoul, which is only around 20 miles from the North Korean border, is out of the THAAD's range and therefore, any missiles fired at Seoul could not be shot down.
Also, even if the THAAD systems are deployed in the Seoul metropolitan area, they may not be able to shoot down multiple missiles headed their way. Even if it is one missile but fired at a low height and high velocity, it would become nearly impossible for the THAAD to stop it.
According to a report by Singapore-based Straits Times, the Chinese government has instructed state-owned banks to suspend transactions through accounts held by North Koreans, thereby making trade between the two countries nearly impossible.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today called for a boosting of the country's defence forces in light of the rising North Korean threat. In a speech to senior officers of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces Abe said, "No one else will protect you if you don't have the mindset of protecting yourself. We have to take all appropriate measures against (incidents such as) North Korea's missile launch over Japan."
The Prime Minister has asked Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera to to draw up a blueprint for Japan's medium-term defence strategy.
According to some diplomats, the United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a watered-down US-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test on Monday afternoon. However, it was unclear whether China and Russia would support it.
British Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren has asked what the world intends to do about Iran aiding North Korea in its advances in nuclear weapon technolog. British officials recently compiled a list of countries that were suspected to be co-conspirators with North Korea and Iran was at the top of the list. The list also included Russia.
The officials had said that it was implausible that North Korea could have developed all its weapons without outside help. "“North Korean scientists are people of some ability, but clearly they’re not doing it entirely in a vacuum,” a minister in the government was quoted as saying.
With the intention of gaining another ally in Asia to help curb North Korea's nuclear weapons program, US President Donald Trump will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The meeting is scheduled to take place later this week, despite the US Department of Justice (DoJ) just starting a criminal probe into funds allegedly diverted from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
According to some media reports, North Korea seems to be preparing for yet another nuclear weapons test. Workers have reportedly started repairing an underground missile launch pad in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. Sources told Radio Free Asia, who reported the story, that the regime is replacing an old Paektusan-1 or Taepodong-1 missile with a new Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.
A Russian yacht has been seized in the Sea of Japan by a North Korean coast guard boat and is currently underway to North Korea. Another yacht has reportedly gone missing in the same area. Both yachts were headed to South Korea to participate in an international yacht racing event.
