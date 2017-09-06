Subscribe to Matrimony.com : GEPL Capital

Matrimony.com Limited (Matrimony) which was incorporated in the year 2001, is engaged in providing online matchmaking and marriage services. They offer their services through Internet and mobile platforms in India and internationally. They are one of the first companies to provide online matchmaking services in India, having database comprising 3.08 million active profiles (being profiles that have been published or logged in at least once during the prior 180 day period). They offer a range of targeted and customized products and services that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers based on their religious or caste preferences or other criteria such as marital status and age bracket.As of June 30, 2017, they had 140 retail centers distributed across India where customers can walk in and register on their websites. Its flagship brand, Bharat Matrimony, has 15 language based domains

under its umbrella. They also have other portals like Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, Matrimony Directory, Matrimony Photography, Matrimony Bazaar, Matrimony Directory and Matrimony Mandaps.

Matrimony.com Limited (Matrimony) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 49.25 xs of FY17 EPS. We believe that Matrimony.com Limited has a unique business model and strong growth metrics which will make them lucrative. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO. Financial.

