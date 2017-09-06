App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 06, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Matrimony.com : GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital has come out with its report on BharatMatrimony . The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on September 06, 2017

Subscribe to Matrimony.com : GEPL Capital

Matrimony.com Limited (Matrimony) which was incorporated in the year 2001, is engaged in providing online matchmaking and marriage services. They offer their services through Internet and mobile platforms in India and internationally. They are one of the first companies to provide online matchmaking services in India, having database comprising 3.08 million active profiles (being profiles that have been published or logged in at least once during the prior 180 day period). They offer a range of targeted and customized products and services that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers based on their religious or caste preferences or other criteria such as marital status and age bracket.
As of June 30, 2017, they had 140 retail centers distributed across India where customers can walk in and register on their websites. Its flagship brand, Bharat Matrimony, has 15 language based domains

under its umbrella. They also have other portals like Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, Matrimony Directory, Matrimony Photography, Matrimony Bazaar, Matrimony Directory and Matrimony Mandaps.

Matrimony.com Limited (Matrimony) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 49.25 xs of FY17 EPS. We believe that Matrimony.com Limited has a unique business model and strong growth metrics which will make them lucrative. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO. Financial.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #GEPL Capital #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #Matrimony.com #subscribe

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.