App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
Apr 24, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

SME IPOs catch investors' attention; raise Rs 514 cr this year

Experts said the huge capital-raising excercise, mainly to fund business expansion and meet working capital requirements, can be attributed to reforms and initiatives taken by the government to encourage the SME sector.

SME IPOs catch investors' attention; raise Rs 514 cr this year

Spurred by investor interest, 39 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have raised Rs 514 crore through initial public offers so far this year, already close to the total garnered in the entire 2016.

Last year, 66 SMEs had raised Rs 540 crore through initial public offers (IPOs).

Experts said the huge capital-raising excercise, mainly to fund business expansion and meet working capital requirements, can be attributed to reforms and initiatives taken by the government to encourage the SME sector.

Of the 39 companies that hit the capital markets this year, 22 have made debut on the SME platform of NSE and raised Rs 365 crore, while 17 companies got listed with IPOs worth Rs 149 crore on BSE's SME platform.

The companies which got listed this year are from sectors such as finance; media; infrastructure; manufacturing; agriculture and IT and IT-enabled service.

"SME capital market is catching up with main board market in several ways such as overwhelming investor response, larger size of IPOs, increasing number of companies tapping market," Pantomath Capital Managing Director Mahavir Lunawat said.

"We are confident that this is only a foundation of alternate capital market and emerging companies would fuel next level growth of economy and actualise make in India campaign." he added.

Funds raised through the issue were used for business expansion plans, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Gujarat dominated the space with 15 firms garnering Rs 184 crore. It was followed by Maharashtra with 13 SME IPOs raising Rs 171 crore.

Listing will help these companies to enter capital markets and finally migrate to the main board platform.

SMEs list on bourses for easy access to capital, enhanced visibility, growth opportunities, exit route for old shareholders and similar reasons.

BSE and NSE had launched SME platforms in March 2012. Since then, several companies have got listed on them and some have even shifted to the main-board.

The platform provides opportunity to SME entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion. It also provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage.

tags #BSE #initial public offering #investor #IPO #IPO - News #NSE #SME

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.