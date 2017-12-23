Enough A320 pilots to operate flights in winter season,says AI

Air India today said it has enough trained pilots for critical low visibility operations of flights in this winter season.

The disinvestment-bound national airline made the statement while reacting to media reports that its move to send a batch of A320 pilots for B787 aircraft ground training in Hyderabad has led to severe shortage of pilots for low visibility operations.

"Air India has enough CAT-III trained pilots on A320 to operate scheduled flights this winter season," an airline spokesperson said.

Training of pilots takes place on regular basis and does not affect the airline's regular operations, the spokesperson added.