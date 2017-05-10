App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 10, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu lays foundation stone of railway projects in Vidarbha

"Nagpur is an important centre and the government is focussed on this region. The problems of farmers in Vidarbha region will be addressed by the state and Railways together.

Suresh Prabhu lays foundation stone of railway projects in Vidarbha

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today laid the foundation stone of 20 projects in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which included a rail line in naxal affected Gadchiroli district for the first time.

"Nagpur is an important centre and the government is focussed on this region. The problems of farmers in Vidarbha region will be addressed by the state and Railways together.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the problems of farmers to be solved and the railways too is working towards it by providing logistic support," said Prabhu after the ceremony.

"The state government will set up logistic parks to address the problems of farmers in Vidarbha region," said Prabhu.

The programme held at Nagpur railway station was graced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Prabhu also flagged off weekly Ajni-Pune air-conditioned superfast express and announced two new fully air-conditioned trains Nagpur-Amritsar-Nagpur superfast express (weekly) and Pune–Amravati–Pune superfast express (weekly) on the occasion.

The railway minister also dedicated to the nation a host of railway infrastructure works which include electrification of Amla–Parasia sector, free Wi-Fi at Nagpur station among others.

He laid foundation stone for the third line between Nagpur-Itarsi, Wardha–Balharshah and for third and fourth line between Wardha–Nagpur.

The Wadsa–Gadchiroli line in the naxal affected Gadchiroli will for the first time connect the district with the railway network.

This project was declared as special railway project in December 2015.

The 52.36 kms line will facilitate easy transport of passengers as well as movement of agri and forest produce.

Prabhu also visited Deekshbhoomi and RSS headquarters and held discussions with RSS office bearers there.

Gadkari appreciated the development projects initiated by the railway minister in Vidarbha.

He informed the gathering about the pilot project to make Nagpur and Varanasi railway stations a multi-model hub.

tags #Economy #farmers #Narendra Modi #Nitin Gadkari #Railway Minister #railways #Suresh Prabhu #Vidarbha

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.