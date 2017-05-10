Suresh Prabhu lays foundation stone of railway projects in Vidarbha

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today laid the foundation stone of 20 projects in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which included a rail line in naxal affected Gadchiroli district for the first time.

"Nagpur is an important centre and the government is focussed on this region. The problems of farmers in Vidarbha region will be addressed by the state and Railways together.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the problems of farmers to be solved and the railways too is working towards it by providing logistic support," said Prabhu after the ceremony.

"The state government will set up logistic parks to address the problems of farmers in Vidarbha region," said Prabhu.

The programme held at Nagpur railway station was graced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Prabhu also flagged off weekly Ajni-Pune air-conditioned superfast express and announced two new fully air-conditioned trains Nagpur-Amritsar-Nagpur superfast express (weekly) and Pune–Amravati–Pune superfast express (weekly) on the occasion.

The railway minister also dedicated to the nation a host of railway infrastructure works which include electrification of Amla–Parasia sector, free Wi-Fi at Nagpur station among others.

He laid foundation stone for the third line between Nagpur-Itarsi, Wardha–Balharshah and for third and fourth line between Wardha–Nagpur.

The Wadsa–Gadchiroli line in the naxal affected Gadchiroli will for the first time connect the district with the railway network.

This project was declared as special railway project in December 2015.

The 52.36 kms line will facilitate easy transport of passengers as well as movement of agri and forest produce.

Prabhu also visited Deekshbhoomi and RSS headquarters and held discussions with RSS office bearers there.

Gadkari appreciated the development projects initiated by the railway minister in Vidarbha.

He informed the gathering about the pilot project to make Nagpur and Varanasi railway stations a multi-model hub.