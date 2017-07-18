App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 17, 2017 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, chorus for Universal Basic Income rises

Recently while delivering a speech at his alma-matter Harvard University, CEO and Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg advocated for countries to have universal basic income.

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, chorus for Universal Basic Income rises

Moneycontrol News

Recently while delivering a speech at his alma-matter Harvard University, CEO and Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg advocated for countries to have universal basic income.

He said, "We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure that everyone has a cushion to try new ideas.”

It is not just Zuckerberg who has stood for the idea but other influential voices such as Elon Musk, Y Combinator President Sam Altman, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and Nobel Laureate Christopher Pissarides have supported the idea.

Elon Musk in a government summit in Dubai earlier this year said, “I think ultimately we will have to have some kind of universal basic income, I don’t think we are going to have a choice.”

Sam Altman last year said, "Everyone should have enough money to meet their basic needs—no matter what, especially if there are enough resources to make it possible. We don't yet know how it should look or how to pay for it, but basic income seems a promising way to do this."

What is universal basic income?

Universal basic income means a person, irrespective of age, wealth, employment status, family size, etc, gets a basic paycheck from the government or a public financial institution.

In simple terms it means every person will get a basic paycheck, with no strings attached.

What is India's stand on UBI?

Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister of India said the proposal is not politically feasible.

I have always expressed to him (chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Arvind Subramanian) the fear that once he moots ideas like the Universal Basic Income, we will be landing in a situation where people will stand up in Parliament and demand continuation of the present subsidies and over and above that, let’s have the Universal Basic Income, something that the budget will not be able to afford,” he said.

He added that once he moots an idea like that expectations of people will start going up.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.